 Kajol Takes U-Turn Over Her 'Visionless Leaders’ Comment: 'I Was Merely Making A Point About Education & Its Importance'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKajol Takes U-Turn Over Her 'Visionless Leaders’ Comment: 'I Was Merely Making A Point About Education & Its Importance'

Kajol Takes U-Turn Over Her 'Visionless Leaders’ Comment: 'I Was Merely Making A Point About Education & Its Importance'

The actress has now taken to Twitter to clarify her intentions, aiming to shed light on the importance of education rather than demeaning any specific political figures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kajol recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after her comment on "visionless leaders" sparked controversy.

However, the actress has now taken to Twitter to clarify her intentions, aiming to shed light on the importance of education rather than demeaning any specific political figures.

Read Also
Netizens Troll 'School Dropout' Kajol Over 'Uneducated Political Leaders' Remark 
article-image

KAJOL CLARIFIES HER STATEMENT

In her recent tweet, Kajol clarified her original intentions, emphasizing that her remarks were meant to highlight the significance of education in guiding the country. She wrote, "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention wasn't to demean our political leaders. We'd have some great leaders who are guiding our country on the correct path."

Read Also
6 Bollywood Actors Who Dropout of School Including Kajol
article-image

HERE'S WHAT SHE HAD SAID EARLIER

In an interview with a reputed media outlet while promoting her upcoming courtroom drama, 'The Trial', Kajol voiced her thoughts on the slow pace of change in India, citing the influence of deep-rooted traditions and a lack of proper education among the people. She said, "Change, especially in a country like India, is very very slow. It's because we are soaked in our traditions and thought processes and, of course, it has a lot to do with education."

Kajol went on to express her concerns about political leaders who do not possess an educational background. Without directly naming anyone, she boldly stated, "You possess political leaders without an educational system background. I am sorry but I will go out and say that. I am being ruled by leaders where most of them do not have that viewpoint, which, according to me, education gives you, at least an opportunity to look out for a different viewpoint."

Read Also
‘Don’t Yale’: Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi On Kajol’s 'Uneducated Political...
article-image

HER WORK FRONT

The actress is going to appear in the web series 'The Trial', Adapted from the popular American courtroom drama 'The Good Wife', the series features Kajol in a powerful role alongside actor Jisshu Sengupta, who plays her husband.

The gripping trailer showcased the complexities of their relationship, with Kajol's character confronting her husband over his involvement in corrupt practices. 'The Trial' is scheduled for release on July 14, promising a thrilling and thought-provoking viewing experience.

Read Also
Do Patti: Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Kanika Dhillon Team Up For Mystery Thriller
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Schools Avinash Sachdev-Falaq Naaz,...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Schools Avinash Sachdev-Falaq Naaz,...

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Fires Up Fans with Jawan Trailer Release Date Announcement

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Fires Up Fans with Jawan Trailer Release Date Announcement

Kajol Takes U-Turn Over Her 'Visionless Leaders’ Comment: 'I Was Merely Making A Point About...

Kajol Takes U-Turn Over Her 'Visionless Leaders’ Comment: 'I Was Merely Making A Point About...

Uorfi Javed SLAMS Ameesha Patel For Her ‘OTT Full Of Gay-Lesbianism’ Remark: ‘It Really Irks...

Uorfi Javed SLAMS Ameesha Patel For Her ‘OTT Full Of Gay-Lesbianism’ Remark: ‘It Really Irks...

AI-love, Oh My Ghost: 6 K-Dramas with Unconventional Romance Storylines

AI-love, Oh My Ghost: 6 K-Dramas with Unconventional Romance Storylines