Kajol Takes U-Turn Over Her 'Visionless Leaders’ Comment: 'I Was Merely Making A Point About Education & Its Importance'

Bollywood actress Kajol recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after her comment on "visionless leaders" sparked controversy.

However, the actress has now taken to Twitter to clarify her intentions, aiming to shed light on the importance of education rather than demeaning any specific political figures.

KAJOL CLARIFIES HER STATEMENT

In her recent tweet, Kajol clarified her original intentions, emphasizing that her remarks were meant to highlight the significance of education in guiding the country. She wrote, "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention wasn't to demean our political leaders. We'd have some great leaders who are guiding our country on the correct path."

HERE'S WHAT SHE HAD SAID EARLIER

In an interview with a reputed media outlet while promoting her upcoming courtroom drama, 'The Trial', Kajol voiced her thoughts on the slow pace of change in India, citing the influence of deep-rooted traditions and a lack of proper education among the people. She said, "Change, especially in a country like India, is very very slow. It's because we are soaked in our traditions and thought processes and, of course, it has a lot to do with education."

Kajol went on to express her concerns about political leaders who do not possess an educational background. Without directly naming anyone, she boldly stated, "You possess political leaders without an educational system background. I am sorry but I will go out and say that. I am being ruled by leaders where most of them do not have that viewpoint, which, according to me, education gives you, at least an opportunity to look out for a different viewpoint."

HER WORK FRONT

The actress is going to appear in the web series 'The Trial', Adapted from the popular American courtroom drama 'The Good Wife', the series features Kajol in a powerful role alongside actor Jisshu Sengupta, who plays her husband.

The gripping trailer showcased the complexities of their relationship, with Kajol's character confronting her husband over his involvement in corrupt practices. 'The Trial' is scheduled for release on July 14, promising a thrilling and thought-provoking viewing experience.