‘Don’t Yale’: Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi On Kajol’s 'Uneducated Political Leader’ Remark

Bollywood actress Kajol's recent remark about political leaders lacking an educational background has stirred up a storm, drawing a sharp response from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The comment was made during Kajol's promotional campaign for her upcoming courtroom drama 'The Trial' in an interview with a reputed media.

SHIVSENA LEADER CALLS OUT KAJOL FOR HER COMMENT

The remark made by Kajol did not go unnoticed by Priyanka Chaturvedi, who took to Twitter to respond. Chaturvedi pointed out that Kajol's statement was merely an opinion and not necessarily a fact.

She further added that although Kajol did not mention any specific names, it seemed to have ruffled some feathers among supporters of the ruling party. Chaturvedi humorously advised Kajol, saying, "Please don't Yale your Entire Political Science knowledge."

HERE’S WHAT KAJOL HAD SAID

Speaking about women empowerment in India, Kajol emphasized the slow pace of change in the country, attributing it to deep-rooted traditions and thought processes, with education playing a significant role. She went on to express her opinion, saying, "You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I am really sorry but I am gonna openly say that. I am being ruled by leaders where most of them do not have that viewpoint that education offers you, at least an opportunity to look out for some different viewpoint."

Since her statement surfaced, the controversial statement made by the actress has sparked a debate on the role of education in politics and the qualifications of political leaders. While some agree with Kajol's assertion, others argue that experience and a deep understanding of ground realities are equally important.