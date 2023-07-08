6 Bollywood Actors Who Dropout of School Including Kajol

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Recently, actress Kajol commented, "We have political leaders who do not have an educational background." Here is the list of educational qualifications of a few actors including Kajol: Kajol- School Dropout (Class 10 from St. Joseph’s Convent School, Panchgani)
Ranbir Kapoor: Studied till Class 10 and later, did a diploma in filmmaking from New York
Karisma Kapoor: School Dropout (Class 10 from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai)
Alia Bhatt: High School Dropout from Jamnabai Narsee School (She didn't complete her 12th Standard)
Arjun Kapoor: Studied till class 10 from Arya Vidya Mandir School in Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan: College Dropout (Mithibai College)
