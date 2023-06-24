7 Stylish Ways To Include Denim In Your Wardrobe Like These Bollywood Divas

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill posted her latest pictures from her holiday in Sicily, Italy. She chose a street-ready all-black look for the occasion, which is also a perfect holiday look. It features a black crop top and denim shorts styled with striking yet minimal accessories. Denim shorts always look great and you too can include them in your wardrobe to look cool
Huma Qureshi turned heads with her impeccable denim on denim ensemble showcasing her fashion prowess. You too, can take inspiration from the diva for your denim-on-denim look
Another way to style a denim-on-denim look could be like Mrunal Thakur. The actress chose a midi denim wrap skirt with the scuffed hemline, and contrast top-stitch and opted for a cropped jacket with scuffed collars in a matching fabric
Jannat Zubair looked stunning in a simple black top with ripped denim jeans. Ripped jeans looks trendy and fashionable which you must have in your wardrobe
Kriti Kharbanda wore a pleated denim corset blouse with a tie-up denim belt detail around her waist. She paired her top with a pair of matching denim jeans
Rakul Preet Singh wore a smart denim jumpsuit and she amped up her look by adding a denim belt around her waist. A denim jumpsuit will definitely, elevate your style quotient making you look classy
Kriti Sanon: In her denim on denim look, she layered the white corset top with a full-sleeved denim jacket and was seen wearing denim boyfriend jeans. You can create a similar style and look stunning
