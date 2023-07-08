Netizens Troll 'School Dropout' Kajol Over 'Uneducated Political Leaders' Remark |

Bollywood actress Kajol who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming courtroom drama web series The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, recently made a statement about political leaders that has resulted in the actress receiving flak across social media. In an interview, Kajol said, “We have political leaders who do not have an educational background. You are being ruled by leaders who do not have that viewpoint and education does give you that.”

Kajol’s statement has not gone down well with a section of netizens, who took to social media and trolled her for being a “school dropout”.

Check out the reactions below.

Meanwhile, The Trial is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

The show follows the journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal.

It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Besides The Trial, Kajol will be seen in the mystery thriller Do Patti. She will reunite with her Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon after eight years.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.

Do Patti marks the debut of celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon as producers.