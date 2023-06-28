Lust Stories 2 Actress Kajol Believes Female Pleasure Should Be Normalised Like Eating & Drinking

Bollywood actress Kajol is all set to star in the second installment of the hit series, 'Lust Stories', which is scheduled to stream online from July 29, Thursday. The show revolves around modern-day relationships, from the perspective of women and female sexual desires.

During a recent interview, Kajol stated the need to normalise the chatter around female pleasure on screen.

She stated that today, storytellers portray love and lust on screen just as the way it is perceived by the current generation and it has evolved a lot over the years.

'Normalise female pleasure like eating, drinking'

During the interaction, Kajol stated that the portrayal of female pleasure on screen needs to be noralised the way eating and drinking have been normalised.

She stated that there was a time when humans were very open about discussing female pleasures. "It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without," she said.

She added that avoiding the subject and trying to not talk about it only attracts more attention towards it.

'People believe in multiple soulmates these days'

Kajol stated that the present generation does not believe in the concept of "eternal love stories", and that no one is "willing to die for anyone".

"There is no belief in eternal love stories. If not you, there will be someone else. People believe in multiple soulmates these days," she explained.

She added that the stories which are being showcased today highlight the changing relationships and dynamics, and is based on friendships and the evolving society.