Vijay Varma TROLLED For 'Mom-Dad, Brother-Sister Have Felt Lust' Comment In Lust Stories 2 Promo - WATCH |

The makers of the upcoming anthology Lust Stories unveiled the trailer last week. It is packed with a heady punch of lust infused with humour and quirk. As the anthology gears up for its release, the actors have been promoting it with individual promos on how to watch the show. However, the one featuring Vijay Varma has led to the actor getting trolled for his comments.

In the video, Vijay requests viewers to not fast forward and watch the show given its intimate scenes, but rather sit with their family and enjoy it. He says, “Don't fast-forward ‘Lust Stories 2’ and kill the joy of all the stories. It's just lust. Everyone has felt it, the birds, the bees, the butterflies, your mom-dad, grandpa-grandma, Raj and Simran, Romeo and Juliet, uncle-aunty, friends, friends of friends, brother-sister, son-daughter, nephew-niece. Should I go on or do you get it?"

Watch the video below.

A section of netizens have commented on the video with many underlining how it is still a taboo in Indian families to watch a show with ‘lust’ together.

One user wrote, “Did he just said "bhai-behen"

“He's planning to make most of us homeless,” added another.

One user commented, “Even Western culture is not so much modern to watch such series with parents.”

“Bhai mere ghar mein protection ka ad aata hai toh Ghar ke mard uthke chale jaate hain, tere liye lust stories dekhun main?” wrote one user.

Lust Stories 2 brings together four different stories by four different directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh - and stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma. Centred on the concept of lust in urban and rural India, the anthology showcases its many shades. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, it will premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023.