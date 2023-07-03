Kajol Praises Daughter Nysa For Handling Paps With Grace: 'Mera Toh Chappal Nikal Chuka Hota'

Actress Kajol, who is currently seen in Lust Stories 2, recently opened up about her daughter Nysa Devgan's popularity and praised her for handling paparazzi with grace. Nysa is frequently spotted in Mumbai either alone or with her friends. She often steps out to fulfill her personal and professional commitments.

In one of her latest interviews, Kajol said that Nysa has improved over time and added that her daughter is capable of handling media attention on her own.

Kajol praises daughter Nysa

"I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting. This scared her and she started crying. I carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job," Kajol recalled during an interview with NDTV.

Kajol further said that Nysa is handling such circumstances with grace and dignity now. "She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahot pehle nikal chuka hota," the actress added.

About Nysa Devgan

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first child. After completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Nysa enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Nysa is often spotted in Mumbai with her friends. She often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices every time she steps out.

Kajol was once asked if Nysa would be entering showbiz, to which the actress said that her daughter is too young to decide whether she wants to follow the footsteps of her parents and become an actor.