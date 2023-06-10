Not Orry, But Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgn Dating Seems To Be Dating THIS Guy

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn might have not stepped into Bollywood yet, but the starkid often finds herself making headlines, thanks to her uber-lavish lifestyle and star-studded parties. Her love life has also been a topic of interest for quite some time now, due to her closeness with the omnipresent Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry.

Looks like Nysa has indeed found love again, but it's not Orry who has won her heart.

Latest reports suggest that Nysa, who turned 20 this year, is very much in love and is in a steady relationship with none other than entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan.

Who is Vedant Mahajan, Nysa's rumoured boyfriend?

As per a report in an entertainment portal, Vedant is a successful entrepreneur based out of London, who owns a successful event management company.

One of the founders of MVM London, Vedant is known for organising lavish star-studded parties, not just in London, but in India and other countries as well. His larger than life parties are often attended by the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn, Orry, Mahikaa Rampal, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, and others.

Nysa is often seen sharing pictures with Vedant, and the latter's social media handle too is filled with photos of Nysa and himself.

About Nysa Devgn

Nysa is often spotted in Mumbai, partying with her friends, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Orry and Mahikaa Rampal being a few of them.

She is known for her bold fashion choices and she makes heads turn every time she steps out in the city, mostly to attend parties.

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's first child. After completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Nysa enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018 for further studies.