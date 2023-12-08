Man of the masses Jr. NTR, who is loved by millions globally is known to win hearts with his on-screen charm and off-screen generosity. As the actor busies himself in the shoot of the much-anticipated project Devara, he recently organized an extravagant luncheon at his residence for Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
Jr. NTR Hosts Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos At His Hyderabad Residence, RRR Actor Shares Photos
The luncheon also saw NTR's Devara director Koratala Siva in attendance
Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 06:44 PM IST