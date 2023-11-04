Jr NTR Fan From Andhra Pradesh Uses Bricks With Actor's Name To Build New House (PHOTOS) |

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao JR, also called Jr NTR, is a popular Telugu actor who has worked in films like Aadi, Brindaavanam, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, and RRR, among others. He has a huge worldwide fan base and is often referred to as the Man of Masses.

Now, the actor's fan from Andhra Pradesh expressed his admiration for Jr NTR in a heartwarming way by customising bricks with the actor's initials for his new home.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR is currently filming for his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Prakash Raj, Jissu Sengupta, Srikanth, Tom Chacko, Narine, and Murali Sharma also have key roles in the movie.

It is being produced as a pan-India movie with a huge budget. Music director Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The first part of Devara is scheduled to be released on April 5, 2024. The action drama is directed by Koratala Siva.

Apart from this, Jr NTR is also slated to make his Hindu debut with War 2. The film will mark the return of Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. It is slated to be directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame.

Next, Jr NTR will also be collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his untitled next.

