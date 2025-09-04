 'Iss Love Ko Toxic Mat Banao...': Shilpa Shetty Gets 4450 Calls Asking About Bastian Shutting Down; Actress Announces Two New Restaurants - Watch
Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a video in which she quipped that she received 4450 calls asking about Bastian shutting down. She said, "I can feel the love for Bastian. But, iss love ko toxic mat banao yaar." Later, the actress announced two new restaurants, Amakai and Bastian Beach Club. Amakai will be opened where Bastian was in Bandra, and Bastian Beach Club will be in Juhu.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

A couple of days ago, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to make an announcement that Bastian, her restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, is going to shut down, and Thursday will be its last day. This, of course, made it to the headlines as it was Bandra's favourite spot for celebrities. However, now, Shilpa has clarified that Bastian is not shutting down, but it is moving to another location, and a new restaurant will be opened in Bandra.

The actress shared a video in which she is seen talking on a call, and she says, "No, I am not shutting down Bastian. I promise!" Shilpa then looks into the camera and says, "Guys, 4450 calls. But, ek baat toh te hai, I can feel the love for Bastian. But, iss love ko toxic mat banao yaar. I have literally just come to say that Bastian is going nowhere. We have always introduced new food loves like Blondie and Inka, continuing with that passion, we are so excited to announce, not one, but two new places. Something new and brilliant again."

Shilpa Shetty Announces Two New Restaurants

Shilpa further revealed that a South Indian cuisine restaurant will be opened in Bandra, where Bastian was, and Bastian Beach Club is opening in Juhu.

The actress said, "Going back to my roots with a place called Amakai, pure South Indian, Mangalorian cuisine, in our Bandra Bastian, and Bastian beach club, here in Juhu. So, I can't wait for all of you to try something new and experience the different flavours from Bastian hospitality. So, with a heavy heart, we have closed one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written. Can't wait to step into Bastian's new era, and please no more phone calls."

Bastian was first started in Bandra, and later in Dadar. Now, as the Bandra one is shutting down, let's wait and watch which will be the new favourite spot for B-Town celebs.

