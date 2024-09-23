 Jr NTR Expresses Disappointment After Devara Event In Hyderabad Gets Cancelled Due To Overcrowding: 'Wrong To Blame...' (VIDEO)
Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is slated to release worldwide in cinemas on 27 September 2024

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is just a few days away from its release. Ahead of it, a grand pre-release event was organised in Hyderabad on September 22, 2024. However, the event was abruptly cancelled last minute due to chaos at the venue as Jr NTR's fans overcrowded the location.

Reacting to the cancellation of the event, Jr NTR expressed his disappointment in a video and said in Telugu that he is 'deeply saddened' about the pre-release event getting cancelled, as he was looking forward to it. "I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara. I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film," added the actor

Check out the video:

While several fans blamed the organisers for poor crowd management, in response, Jr NTR said, "But, the event couldn’t happen due to security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours. In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organizers for the cancellation of the event."

The makers of Devara also issued a statement, stating that they worked hard for the movie and wanted to celebrate it on a large scale since it is Jr NTR's first solo release after 6 years.

"Pre Release Event was scheduled very close to Ganesh Nimarjanam and large scale events like this typically require at least a week of preparation. Additionally heavy rains over the past few days created many challenges. Even though it didn’t rain today conditions wouldn’t have been favorable for an outdoor event to happen even if we had planned it… The massive turnout of fans despite our best efforts became uncontrollable as barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd. For the safety of everyone we had to make the tough decision to call off the event," said the makers.

Devara: Part 1 is slated to release on September 27.

