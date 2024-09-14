Jr NTR Roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Animal's Runtime Amid Devara Promotions (VIDEO)

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for the release of their highly-anticipated film Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action-fantasy film stars Saif as the antagonist. As a part of the film's promotional activity, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hosted a chat show with the cast of the film. The actors, along with Koratala Siva, spoke about the film and shared interesting facts about the film.

A promo of their video has been doing the rounds on social media and what caught everyone's attention was Jr NTR trolling Vanga when the latter asked about Devara's runtime.

In the video, shared by the official account of Devara on X, Vanga is seen asking how long Devara: Part 1 is. To this, Koratala jokes that it's ironical that Vanga is asking the runtime of a film.

Jr NTR was then quick to question Vanga, "What's the runtime of Animal, sir? 3:15?" The filmmaker responded saying it was 3 hours 24 minutes, much to the amusement of Jr NTR's.

The video also shows Vanga praising the scale, VFX, and action in Devara: Part 1 trailer.

He also asks Saif if his character will get killed in the first part or he'd make it to Part 2 also. Since the full video is not out yet it is not known how Saif reacted to the question.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR spoke about the 35-minute underwater sequence and his 'mad interaction' with the character of a shark, created by CGI. Towards the end of the clip, Janhvi says the film would be a big hit and will blow everyone's mind.

During the trailer launch event of the film, Jr NTR had said that the film is extremely high on action. "There was some physically strenuous action sequence Saif and I both have been part of. We've shot for about 38 odd days underwater and about close to 60 odd days over water. That itself was a chunk of a 100 days of filming. It is phenomenal and it is an action the audience probably hasn't seen before. The kind of water interactions, the CGI we've blended into those. Devara is very high on action."

The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 27.