Jr NTR Says Devara Is 'Extremely High' On Action: 'Shot For 38 Days Underwater & 60 Days Over Water'

The trailer of Devara: Part 1 was unveiled on Tuesday, September 10, during a grand launch event in Mumbai attended by the Free Press Journal. The star-studded event featured Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, director Koratala Siva, and producer Karan Johar. At the launch, Jr NTR described the film as 'extremely high' on action and expressed excitement for the audience to experience it when it hits theatres on September 27.

He said, "There was some physically strenuous action sequence Saif and I both have been part of. We've shot for about 38 odd days underwater and about close to 60 odd days over water. That itself was a chunk of a hundred days of filming. It is phenomenal and it is an action the audience probably hasn't seen before. The kind of water interactions, the CGI we've blended into those. Devara is very high on action. Can't wait for the world to see it."

Jr NTR also admitted to feeling 'very nervous' about Devara, as it marks his first solo release in six years following RRR. "There is a lot of nervousness, which is building up. But I am very happy to launch the trailer of Devara in the city of Mumbai, because the experience we had when we were promoting for RRR was just stunning. I mean, the acceptance has just shocked us all. I hope it repeats with Devara."

Janhvi Kapoor, making her Telugu debut with Devara, shared, "This is my debut film in Telugu, and it feels like coming home. I had so much fun and learnt so much from Jr NTR. I've always been a big fan of his, and I think I've become an even bigger fan."

Along with Janhvi, Saif is also gearing up for his Telugu debut. Sharing his experience, he said, “I remember my first shot speaking Telugu, and I had a bit of sweat running down my back. I felt nervous in a very different way. I come from the same country, but our states are different from one another. Going down there was a totally different experience.”

"It was very kind of Tarak (Jr NTR) and Siva (Koratala Siva) because movies made in the South have recently been mind-blowing and to get a chance to act in a film like this, I did feel like a newcomer. I have spoken the language, I love the movie, and I loved what I have done in it also," added Khan.

Lastly, Karan Johar said that he has 'mega expectations' of Devara at the box office. "This is Tarak's solo release after so many years and his fans have been waiting for this to happen. The fact that Saif and Janhvi are part of this film, making it a true blue-blind India experience. The fact that Koratala Siva's vision, as a filmmaker is so exceptional. I don't want to put a number, because that would dilute and demean what Devara means to all of us as a cinematic experience. But rest assured, it is going to be a celebration on September 27," added Johar.