 Jr NTR Says Devara Is 'Extremely High' On Action: 'Shot For 38 Days Underwater & 60 Days Over Water'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJr NTR Says Devara Is 'Extremely High' On Action: 'Shot For 38 Days Underwater & 60 Days Over Water'

Jr NTR Says Devara Is 'Extremely High' On Action: 'Shot For 38 Days Underwater & 60 Days Over Water'

Devara marls Jr NTR’s return to the big screen following the global success of SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR (2022).

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:31 PM IST
article-image

The trailer of Devara: Part 1 was unveiled on Tuesday, September 10, during a grand launch event in Mumbai attended by the Free Press Journal. The star-studded event featured Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, director Koratala Siva, and producer Karan Johar. At the launch, Jr NTR described the film as 'extremely high' on action and expressed excitement for the audience to experience it when it hits theatres on September 27.

He said, "There was some physically strenuous action sequence Saif and I both have been part of. We've shot for about 38 odd days underwater and about close to 60 odd days over water. That itself was a chunk of a hundred days of filming. It is phenomenal and it is an action the audience probably hasn't seen before. The kind of water interactions, the CGI we've blended into those. Devara is very high on action. Can't wait for the world to see it."

Read Also
Devara - Part 1 Trailer Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Clash Is A Must Watch
article-image

Jr NTR also admitted to feeling 'very nervous' about Devara, as it marks his first solo release in six years following RRR. "There is a lot of nervousness, which is building up. But I am very happy to launch the trailer of Devara in the city of Mumbai, because the experience we had when we were promoting for RRR was just stunning. I mean, the acceptance has just shocked us all. I hope it repeats with Devara."

Janhvi Kapoor, making her Telugu debut with Devara, shared, "This is my debut film in Telugu, and it feels like coming home. I had so much fun and learnt so much from Jr NTR. I've always been a big fan of his, and I think I've become an even bigger fan."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates
Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates

Along with Janhvi, Saif is also gearing up for his Telugu debut. Sharing his experience, he said, “I remember my first shot speaking Telugu, and I had a bit of sweat running down my back. I felt nervous in a very different way. I come from the same country, but our states are different from one another. Going down there was a totally different experience.”

"It was very kind of Tarak (Jr NTR) and Siva (Koratala Siva) because movies made in the South have recently been mind-blowing and to get a chance to act in a film like this, I did feel like a newcomer. I have spoken the language, I love the movie, and I loved what I have done in it also," added Khan.

Read Also
'Why Are They Pushing?': Janhvi Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Cause Chaos During Devara Promotions
article-image

Lastly, Karan Johar said that he has 'mega expectations' of Devara at the box office. "This is Tarak's solo release after so many years and his fans have been waiting for this to happen. The fact that Saif and Janhvi are part of this film, making it a true blue-blind India experience. The fact that Koratala Siva's vision, as a filmmaker is so exceptional. I don't want to put a number, because that would dilute and demean what Devara means to all of us as a cinematic experience. But rest assured, it is going to be a celebration on September 27," added Johar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jr NTR Says Devara Is 'Extremely High' On Action: 'Shot For 38 Days Underwater & 60 Days Over Water'

Jr NTR Says Devara Is 'Extremely High' On Action: 'Shot For 38 Days Underwater & 60 Days Over Water'

Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja: From Humble To Haughty, Is Success Reason Behind Actor’s Starry...

Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja: From Humble To Haughty, Is Success Reason Behind Actor’s Starry...

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Vikas Sethi’s Wife Jhanvi Sethi Shares Unseen Video Of Late Actor, Says, ‘My Hero..’

Vikas Sethi’s Wife Jhanvi Sethi Shares Unseen Video Of Late Actor, Says, ‘My Hero..’

Devara - Part 1 Trailer Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Clash Is A Must Watch

Devara - Part 1 Trailer Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Clash Is A Must Watch