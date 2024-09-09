'Why Are They Pushing?': Janhvi Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Cause Chaos During Devara Promotions

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with Devara, was spotted losing her cool at the paparazzi as she stepped out to promote her film in the city on Monday. The actress slammed the paps for causing a commotion outside her vanity van, and a video of the incident has now gone viral.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen getting angry and scolding the paparazzi for pushing people around to capture her in their cameras. "Why are they pushing them?" a visibly upset Janhvi exclaimed. As the guards held the paps back, the actress told them, "Aap chhod dijiye, kuch nahi kar rahe hai vo."

She also urged her team members to ask the shutterbugs to calm down and maintain decorum before going inside her vanity van.

This is not the first time that Janhvi has had a sour encounter with the paparazzi. Earlier too, on several occasions, the actress has been spotted schooling the shutterbugs for clicking her from inappropriate angles for clickbait videos.

In an interview, she had even shared how the paps would follow her car to the gym and click her in tight athleisure which would make her uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Janhvi, along with her Devara co-stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on Monday to promote their upcoming film. The actress exuded mermaid vibes in a powder blue dress.

Devara is all set to hit the silver screens on September 27, and the film marks Janhvi's foray into the Telugu film industry. Several songs of the film are already out and while not much has been revealed about the story yet, it is known that Janhvi is playing Jr NTR's love interest, while Saif plays the antagonist.