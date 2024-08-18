VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Lexus Car Worth ₹2.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor got herself a brand new luxury car and she was seen enjoying a ride in it in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress gifted herself a swanky new Lexus LM and she has now become one of the few celebs in Bollywood to own the luxury car.

On Sunday morning, Janhvi was seen taking the new car for a drive around the city. The actress got the car in the sonic agate colour. For those unversed, the Lexus LM is priced at a whopping Rs 2.50 crore.

The four-seater car has world-class amenities including ventilated recliner seats, seat heaters, a mini refrigerator, vanity mirrors, lamps, cupholders, sliding doors, privacy partition, among other features.

While Janhvi could not be papped inside her new car, it was seen zooming past the paparazzi near her residential area.

Read Also Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Elegance In A ₹1.62 Lakh Red Organza Saree

In June, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had purchased a brand new Lexus LM, and the couple is often seen enjoying their rides in the city in the uber-luxurious car.

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in the film Ulajh, which tanked miserably at the box office. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film failed to make a mark in terms of income.

Janhvi is now gearing up for the release of her next, Devara, which officially marks her debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is headlined by Jr NTR while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Bhaira in it. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens by the end of this year.

Besides, Janhvi also has an untitled film with Ram Charan, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.