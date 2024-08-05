Devara Song Dheere Dheere: Jr NTR's Forced Romance With Janhvi Kapoor Is Awkward & Cringe-Worthy

On Monday, August 5, the makers of Devara: Part 1 released the second single, Dheere Dheere, in Hindi, Chuttamalle in Telugu, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam

The track features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR; however, it is an absolute cringefest. While the visuals of Dheere Dheere seem delightful, however, the duo's chemistry feels forced and is far from a visual treat.

The song was highly anticipated, but the chemistry between Jr. NTR and Janhvi fell flat. Although pairing male actors with significantly younger female co-stars has become common, it still comes across as visually awkward and unappealing, as Jr NTR and Janhvi have an age difference of almost 14 years.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Kausar Munir. Bosco Martis has choreographed Janhvi and Jr. NTR.

Dheere Dheere is sung by Shilpa Rao in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while the Tamil version is performed by Deepthi Suresh.

Shilpa's melodious voice and Anirudh's composition have created a memorable listening experience, but the video can be skipped.

Devara: Part 1 is set to hit screens on September 27, 2024. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

Directed by Koratala Siva earlier, he revealed that Devara would be made in two parts. He said, "When we wrote the story of Devara, we were very excited when we told NTR. Because there is a new world, massiveness, very strong characters and emotions in this movie. We started shooting with that confidence. However, that world is ever-expanding. We felt wonderful."

"That's why the enthusiasm is double now than before. However, we all, including the editor, feel that even a single scene and a single dialogue cannot be removed by saying that the length should not increase. We thought we should take the right time to establish such a huge story, strong characters and emotions. It seems correct to tell Devara movie in two parts. That's why we felt that Devara movie should be made in two parts," he added.