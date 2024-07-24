'Felt Handicapped, Paralysed': Janhvi Kapoor Shares Shocking Health Update After Hospitalisation

Janhvi Kapoor |

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was hospitalised on July 18 due to food poisoning, has revealed several shocking details about her health after getting discharged. The actress stated that she had back-to-back shoots and that she didn't take a break since the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi, which released in theatres on May 31.

Janhvi told Times Now that she was 'exhausted' and her immunity was 'very low'. The actress revealed shooting four songs within a span of one month, along with a lot of travelling.

Revealing how she suffered food poisoning, Janhvi told the news portal, "I went to Chennai for half a day and I think I ate something funky at the airport or I don't know what, because initially, we thought it was a stomach bug, but it wasn't because my blood parameters, when they took all of these tests, were all over the place. After my stomach settled, it was just body ache, weakness, shivering and shaking."

The 27-year-old actress added that it became difficult for doctors to figure out what was wrong with her and her health condition also panicked them.

"My liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. So for three-four days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary. The only thing I was worrying about is, ‘I hope I'm going to dance well. I hope I'm looking fit enough for this song and this and that'," Janhvi stated.

Janhvi said that before getting hospitalised, she felt 'completely handicapped and paralysed'. "I wasn't being able to go to the restroom on my own. I wasn't in any condition to speak or walk or even eat. I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital," the actress said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, also featuring Rajkummar Rao. The film received mixed response from critics as well as the audience.

The actress will next be seen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in Devara. She also has projects such as Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.