Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Social Media Trolling Against Nepo Kids, Says 'Apne Aap Ko Itna Importance Dena Hi Nahi Chahiye'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She has always been vocal about the challenges faced by star kids. Recently, the Ulajh actress addressed the topic of social media trolling and how she has not been immune to criticism and trolling based on her background.

In an interview with Mashable India, Janhvi expressed resilience in the face of negativity, focusing instead on her craft and personal growth and not giving any importance to things around her. She said, "Apne aap ko serious mat lo, ye jo social media ke culture mai if you are a public figure or not a public figure ye trolling hona logo ka comment karna nahi karna ye hote raheta hai. Apko apne aap ko itna importance dena hi nahi chahiye. Aap hi iklote insaan ho is duniya mai sab log mere piche pade hai. Mere pe comment kar rahe hai it's not that serious."

She further added, "Of course it's hard and sometimes you feel bad but if your self-image and the way you value yourself is true. Toh log jo bhi kahe farak nahi padna chahiye. Jin cheeso ke liye meri tarif kar rahe hai, kal unhi cheeso ke liye mujhe gali de denge toh kya mai ghar pe baith ke rone wali hu. So the way you look at yourself is more important."

On the work front, Janhvi will be next in Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film also features Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. It is written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Ulajh will be released in theaters on August 2, 2024.

She will also be seen in Devara: Chapter 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen playing the role of Thangam in the film.