Gulshan Devaiah REACTS To X User Who Took A Dig At His 'Didn't Vibe With Janhvi Kapoor' Comment

Gulshan Devaiah | Photo by ANI

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is gearing up for the release of Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor, reacted to a troll who tried to take a dig at him over his recent interview. For those unversed, Gulshan revealed in an interview that his and Janhvi's vibe didn't match on the sets of their upcoming film and that they don't share a friendly relationship. In fact, the interview went viral within no time and actor was lauded by netizens for being 'honest'.

Amid this, Gulshan took to his official X account and posted a video of the film's first song Shaukan in which both the actors are seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Giving 'chemistry’ even if u both didn’t ‘vibe’ at all 🫣". In a brief but pointed response, Gulshan mentioned, "Because we’re professional actors, that’s our job."

It may be noted that even during his interview, Gulshan had opened up about the skill and expertise that go into their performances, regardless of personal dynamics.

Gulshan told Film Companion, "We don't really vibe that way; like you know, it's not like we're sitting and chatting. We don't vibe at all, actually. We don't vibe at all. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting, or anything like that."

"I never felt that that was getting in the way of us doing the scenes. It didn't feel like, Oh, I'm not getting enough or something is lacking," he added.

Meanwhile, Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, revolves around the journey of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots who gets embroiled in a conspiracy. The film also stars Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 2.