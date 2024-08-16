Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Elegance In A ₹1.62 Lakh Red Organza Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 16, 2024
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has left everyone stunned with her latest appearance at the Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela premier at NMACC, Mumbai
After making waves on the internet with her sartorial choices, the actress has now turned heads on the red carpet with a striking desi look
Janhvi wore a Saroja Ramani saree from the House of Torani that featured intricate dori embroidery, sequined detailing and moti embellishment
The red saree was styled with a full-length green blouse made from Jeni silk that boasted of a plunging neckline, zari work and antique dabka detailing
For everyone wondering, the saree costs a whopping Rs 1.62 Lakh
Her exquisite look was completed with beautiful accessories, which included a gold choker adorned with green latkans, matching jhumkas, a nose pin and statement rings
The Ulajh star finished off her look with glam makeup that showcased glittery eyes, winged eyeliner and rosy lips
Thanks For Reading!