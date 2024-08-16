Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Elegance In A ₹1.62 Lakh Red Organza Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 16, 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has left everyone stunned with her latest appearance at the Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela premier at NMACC, Mumbai

After making waves on the internet with her sartorial choices, the actress has now turned heads on the red carpet with a striking desi look

Janhvi wore a Saroja Ramani saree from the House of Torani that featured intricate dori embroidery, sequined detailing and moti embellishment

The red saree was styled with a full-length green blouse made from Jeni silk that boasted of a plunging neckline, zari work and antique dabka detailing

For everyone wondering, the saree costs a whopping Rs 1.62 Lakh

Her exquisite look was completed with beautiful accessories, which included a gold choker adorned with green latkans, matching jhumkas, a nose pin and statement rings

The Ulajh star finished off her look with glam makeup that showcased glittery eyes, winged eyeliner and rosy lips

Thanks For Reading!

Ananya Panday Stuns In A Desi Look Wearing Torani Saree, Know More
Find out More