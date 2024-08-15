Ananya Panday Stuns In A Desi Look Wearing Torani Saree, Know More

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2024
As the nation gears up for the festive season, so is actress Ananya Panday with her ethnic fashion
All images from Ananya Panday's Instagram
In a recent appearance at the NMACC's Grand Theater for the premiere of Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela, the actress wore a stunning saree
She opted for a blue Torani ensemble featuring multi-coloured floral embroidery
The saree was paired with a matching blouse that boasted of a strappy sleeves and a backless design
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star complemented her ethnic look with striking jhumkas from the brand Curio Cottage
For the glam look, she opted for khol-clad eyes with minimal makeup and pink glossy lips
Lastly, she finished off her desi fashion with a sleek bun hairdo adorned with flowers
Thanks For Reading!