Devara - Part 1 Trailer Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Clash Is A Must Watch

Devara - Part 1 |

NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Devara - Part 1 is making all the right noises. The makers unveiled the trailer on Tuesday (September 10). The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist in the film.

The 2-minute, 39-second trailer of the action drama film delivers a captivating experience. The shots of the film, even in the dark, hold onto the story and its characters. It starts with a dark theme but will end up giving you an unforgettable experience. Overall, the trailer offers a thrilling rollercoaster ride through the coastal waves and in the epic world of Devara.

The trailer kickstarts with a sea view, reminding us of the pirate films watched in the past. It begins with a voiceover, 'Who were those people? with no caste, no religion and no fear.' It showcased people walking a village with mashal in their hands, and the scene becomes more interesting when you see Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira in all the action fighting for his people. His entry also shows the people of the coastal village and then starts the voice, which says, 'the eyes that knew nothing but courage, witnessed fear for the first time.' The story, as per the trailer, is about the red sea written in Blood, the story about Devara (played by NTR).

NTR's grand entry is like the king of the community, since as he walks in, people just bow down to their knees. This legacy is later challenged by a tense confrontation between Saif and NTR. While it initially seems that the two are allied, Saif’s character reveals intentions to kill Devara. The trailer might confuse you a bit since NTR has a dual role in the film the other character introduced in the later stage Varadha, who is quiet and shy, totally opposite of his father Devara. His love interest in the film is played by Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam.

It also shows a glimpse of Prakash Raj, Ajay, and Getup Srinu. Prakash has also lent his voice to the trailer. Devara - Part 1 is set against coastal lands, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. It's music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Rathnavelu and editor Sreekar Prasad are part of the technical team.

Devara is all set to be released in two parts, and the same was announced by the makers in 2023. It is all set to hit the screen on September 27.