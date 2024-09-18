 'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In Chennai

'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In Chennai

Janhvi attended the Devara pre-release event in Chennai on Tuesday along with Jr NTR and the makers of the film, and she was seen greeting a room full of people in Tamil

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to mark her Tollywood debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara, floored the netizens after a video of her speaking in fluent Tamil at an event in Chennai on Tuesday went viral online. Netizens gushed over the actress' command over the language, and mentioned that her mother, late actress Sridevi, must be proud of her.

Janhvi attended the Devara pre-release event in Chennai on Tuesday along with Jr NTR and the makers of the film, and she was seen greeting a room full of people in Tamil. "Namaskaram. I am so happy to meet you all here. Chennai is very special for me as my best memories with my Amma are rooted here. The love you showed her is the reason for why my family and I have reached this stage today. I hope you show me the same love," she said in Tamil.

Jahnvi speaking in Tamil for Devara pre-release event in Chennai, she speaks good tamil,I didn't expect this much from her
byu/scepticalbeing94 inBollyBlindsNGossip

As soon as the video went viral, netizens expressed their surprise over the actress' fluency in the language. "Sridevi would be so proud. I bet she and her mom spoke in Tamil. How cute!" a user wrote, while another commented, "Her mother made sure janvi knows the roots she came from. Good thing she didn't mess it up."

Read Also
'Why Are They Pushing?': Janhvi Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Cause Chaos During Devara Promotions
article-image

"Very very impressive even if she rehearsed. The pronunciations are very good (obviously first time so might look like she was nervous ) but kudossss for the attempt," a user supported Janhvi.

FPJ Shorts
'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In Chennai
'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In Chennai
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates 'India Water Week', Stresses Urgent Need For Water Conservation
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates 'India Water Week', Stresses Urgent Need For Water Conservation
'Kindness, Chivalry & Respect': Virat Kohli Keeps Fans Guessing With Cryptic Social Media Post
'Kindness, Chivalry & Respect': Virat Kohli Keeps Fans Guessing With Cryptic Social Media Post
Tripura: Police Seize 44 Kg Of Drugs Worth ₹2.52 Lakh At Agartala Railway Station
Tripura: Police Seize 44 Kg Of Drugs Worth ₹2.52 Lakh At Agartala Railway Station

Devara is all set to hit the silver screens on September 27 and along with Jr NTR and Janhvi, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Recently, Jr NTR had stated how he underwent prep for a massive underwater fight sequence in the film, something that the desi audience has never witnessed before.

Read Also
VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Lexus Car Worth ₹2.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets
article-image

Devara has been written and directed by Koratala Siva.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In...

'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In...

Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32...

Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹10 Lakh Hermes Bag As He Returns To Mumbai Amid Fan Frenzy

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹10 Lakh Hermes Bag As He Returns To Mumbai Amid Fan Frenzy

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal's Film

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal's Film

Jane's Addiction Cancels North American Tour After Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro’s Onstage Fight

Jane's Addiction Cancels North American Tour After Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro’s Onstage Fight