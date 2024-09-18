'Sridevi Would Be Proud': Janhvi Kapoor Surprises Netizens With Fluent Tamil During Devara Event In Chennai

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to mark her Tollywood debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara, floored the netizens after a video of her speaking in fluent Tamil at an event in Chennai on Tuesday went viral online. Netizens gushed over the actress' command over the language, and mentioned that her mother, late actress Sridevi, must be proud of her.

Janhvi attended the Devara pre-release event in Chennai on Tuesday along with Jr NTR and the makers of the film, and she was seen greeting a room full of people in Tamil. "Namaskaram. I am so happy to meet you all here. Chennai is very special for me as my best memories with my Amma are rooted here. The love you showed her is the reason for why my family and I have reached this stage today. I hope you show me the same love," she said in Tamil.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens expressed their surprise over the actress' fluency in the language. "Sridevi would be so proud. I bet she and her mom spoke in Tamil. How cute!" a user wrote, while another commented, "Her mother made sure janvi knows the roots she came from. Good thing she didn't mess it up."

"Very very impressive even if she rehearsed. The pronunciations are very good (obviously first time so might look like she was nervous ) but kudossss for the attempt," a user supported Janhvi.

Devara is all set to hit the silver screens on September 27 and along with Jr NTR and Janhvi, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Recently, Jr NTR had stated how he underwent prep for a massive underwater fight sequence in the film, something that the desi audience has never witnessed before.

Devara has been written and directed by Koratala Siva.