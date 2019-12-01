John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez to 'Attack' on Independence Day 2020?

John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year, too. His upcoming thriller "Attack" has been confirmed for August 14, 2020.

This will be the third year in a row that John will release a film on Independence Day. In 2018, his "Satyameva Jayate" opened on August 15, and this year he released "Batla House" on that day.

"Attack" is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars also Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.