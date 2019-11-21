John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' to clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Udham Singh' in 2020

This year John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)and now his upcoming comedy 'Pagalpanti' will have a solo release. While with RAW he didn't have to struggle to get a release date but for 'Pagalpanti' he agreed to change the date for 'Marjaavaan'. His another release 'Batla House' released on Independence Day this year with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'. But next year his both the films are going to have a box office clash.

A source says," John recently announced that he will be part of 'Attack', which will star Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was initially supposed to release in December next year but it will now release on Independence Day next year with Ajay Devgn's Bhuj."

Apart from this Satyamev Jayate 2 is going to release with Vicky Kaushal's Udham Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Toofan on October 2 ,2020.So both his films will not have solo releases.

Meanwhile it looks like Independence Day,which was favourite date of Akshay Kumar is becoming lucky date for John as his past two year releases Satyamev Jayate and Batla House have done decent business inspite of clashing with Akshay's Gold and Mission Mangal for two consecutive years.