John Abraham introduces his 'super bikes' that cost more than Rs 1 crore!

John Abraham has always loved his superbikes more than anything and has quite a collection of them. Expressing his love for his ‘babies’ on Instagram for the first time; the Pagalpanti actor gives a glimpse of his superbikes’ collection.
His collection comprises of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R – 1200 cc worth Rs. 19.70 lakhs, Aprilia RSV4 RF – 999 cc worth Rs. 22.80 lakhs, Yamaha YZF R1 – 998 cc worth Rs. 19.24 lakhs, Ducati Panigale V4 – 1103 cc worth Rs. 21.87 lakhs, MV Agusta Brutale 800 – 798 cc worth Rs. 16.99 lakhs, Yamaha Vmax 60th Anniversary Edition – 1700 cc worth a whopping Rs. 24.94 lakhs.
These bikes are absolute monsters and there’s no doubt that John loves to address them as his babies.
