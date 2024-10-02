'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless

Aamir Khan, fondly known as Mr.Perfectionist, is all set to appear on the 'birthday special episode' of Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The actor will be seen appearing on the show along with his son Junaid. In one of the promos released by the channel, Aamir can be seen asking a personal question to Amitabh which left the actor speechless.

In this video, Aamir can be seen asking Amitabh about the actor he would feel jealous of when wife Jaya would shoot with him. Aamir asks, ''Mere aas ek super duper sawaal hai. Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi kisi aur hero ke saath, toh woh kaun sa hero tha jiska naam sunn ke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous ho jaate the?'' Amitabh can be seen giggling upon listening to the question. However, his response was not shown in the promo.

Sharing the said promo, the channel writes, ''Mahanayak ke janmutsav pe ki Aamir Khan ne kuch purani yaadein tazza! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

As soon as the channel shared this promo on their Instagram handle, ardent fans of the show flooded the comments section of the post. One user wrote, ''Wow What a Question.'' Another wrote, ''Dharmendra.''

In another promo released by the channel, Aamir along his son Junaid can be seen getting down from his vanity and asks everyone to not tell Amitabh about him coming on the show as he wanted to surprise him. Aamir says, ''Shhh, Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj show pe hain. Bolna nahi haa."