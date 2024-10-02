Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Father Dies, Actor Reaches Her Mumbai House To Pay Last Respects (PHOTOS)

Aamir Khan at Reena's residence | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta's father passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 2). Aamir visited Reena's house to pay his last respects.

Several pictures have surfaced on social media in which Aamir is seen leaving Reena's Mumbai residence. Earlier today, Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain also visited Reena's house to be with her during the difficult time.

The cause of her father's death is not known yet.

Aamir was married to Reena for 16 years. They parted ways in 2002. The couple has a son, Junaid Khan and a daughter, Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan's mother at Reena's residence | Photo by Varinder Chawla

After that, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021. They continue to remain great friends and co-parents to their son, Azad.