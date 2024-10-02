 Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Father Dies, Actor Reaches Her Mumbai House To Pay Last Respects (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Father Dies, Actor Reaches Her Mumbai House To Pay Last Respects (PHOTOS)

Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Father Dies, Actor Reaches Her Mumbai House To Pay Last Respects (PHOTOS)

Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years and they parted ways in 2002

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Aamir Khan at Reena's residence | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta's father passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 2). Aamir visited Reena's house to pay his last respects.

Several pictures have surfaced on social media in which Aamir is seen leaving Reena's Mumbai residence. Earlier today, Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain also visited Reena's house to be with her during the difficult time.

The cause of her father's death is not known yet.

Aamir was married to Reena for 16 years. They parted ways in 2002. The couple has a son, Junaid Khan and a daughter, Ira Khan.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Construction of India's First 21 Km Undersea Bullet Train Tunnel Advances To Connect Mumbai's BKC With Shilphata
Maharashtra: Construction of India's First 21 Km Undersea Bullet Train Tunnel Advances To Connect Mumbai's BKC With Shilphata
'Cosmic Coincidence': Anand Mahindra Tells The Tale Of Mahindra Group & Mahatma Gandhi's Connection
'Cosmic Coincidence': Anand Mahindra Tells The Tale Of Mahindra Group & Mahatma Gandhi's Connection
NABARD Recruitment 2024: Apply By October 21 For 108 Vacancies; Class 10 Pass Outs Eligible
NABARD Recruitment 2024: Apply By October 21 For 108 Vacancies; Class 10 Pass Outs Eligible
Mumbai: Citizens Under The Banner Of FACC Protest At Azad Maidan To Stand Against Corruption & Malpractices In Cooperative Societies
Mumbai: Citizens Under The Banner Of FACC Protest At Azad Maidan To Stand Against Corruption & Malpractices In Cooperative Societies
Aamir Khan's mother at Reena's residence

Aamir Khan's mother at Reena's residence | Photo by Varinder Chawla

After that, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021. They continue to remain great friends and co-parents to their son, Azad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Father Dies, Actor Reaches Her Mumbai House To Pay Last Respects...

Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Father Dies, Actor Reaches Her Mumbai House To Pay Last Respects...

'Bizarre, DMK Govt Harassing Isha Foundation': Kangana Ranaut Defends Sadhguru After TN Man Accuses...

'Bizarre, DMK Govt Harassing Isha Foundation': Kangana Ranaut Defends Sadhguru After TN Man Accuses...

Govinda Health Update: Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Actor Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Soon, Asks Fans To...

Govinda Health Update: Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Actor Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Soon, Asks Fans To...

'Will Return Stronger': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Palak Sindhwani Bids Adieu To Show, Shares...

'Will Return Stronger': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Palak Sindhwani Bids Adieu To Show, Shares...

PM Modi Calls Rajinikanth's Wife Latha To Enquire About Actor's Health

PM Modi Calls Rajinikanth's Wife Latha To Enquire About Actor's Health