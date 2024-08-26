'Mere Liye Kaam Maza Hai': 5 Life Lessons To Take From Aamir Khan

You tube

Aamir Khan, often known as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist recently appeared in actress Rhea Chakraborthy's podcast, Chapter 2. The actor was last seen in the movie, 'Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir Khan is the only actor in Bollywood who is known for his versatile acting and unique blockbuster films.

If you have seen Aamir through his years in the Bollywood industry, you must have noticed how he enjoys creating magic through screens, be it a movie or a television show. He is an inspiring personality and there is a reason why he is called 'Mr. Perfectionist'. Here are a few life lessons you can learn from Aamir Khan.

Humility

If the humility had a face, it would be Aamir Khan. Rhea asked Aamir how he manages to not think of himself as a celebrity and blend with other so normally as if he is not 'Aamir Khan'. He simply replied by saying, 'I am the way I am, Mai aisa hi hu'. It is no surprise that he is the most down to earth celebrity people know.

Dedication To Work

Though Khan admits that he could not spend more time with family as much as he wishes he should have, he shared how dedicated he was to his work all his life. "I have been an actor for 30 years now. I have always been so lost in my work that I did not have time, nor did I consider thinking about my life apart from work", he shared. He shared how he spent 3 years into making one film but he transformed himself into that character in those years. Enjoying the work you do for a living is his key to being successful. No wonder he delivers perfection through his films.

Men can be emotionally vulnerable too

Aamir Khan has never been ashamed to express his emotions out to the world. In his Satyamev Jayate show, the actor has expressed his emotions and even shed tears upon feeling the hurt. In this podcast with Rhea, he got emotional while sharing how he regrets not spending enough time with his kids and mother when they were growing up. "Ira aur Junaid ka bachpan miss kiya Maine, wo waapis nahi aayenge", he shared. It only makes you human by being vulnerable.

Patience

Aamir is undoubtedly the calmest and the most patient Bollywood actor you must have seen across the years. It might be because of his ability to trust the process and not get disappointed by the criticism. He works hard and gives his best, leaving no chance for self-doubts to enter his mind. He releases one film in three yearsbut he knows what result his patience gives him. Good things in life are often delayed but it is necessary to not lose hope and keep working on yourself.

Dealing with failures

Every Aamir Khan film has not crossed the boc office record. Films like Thugs of Hindustan crashed majorly at the theatres. Even 'Laal Singh Chadha' did not do well in theatres but gained popularity and appreciation after it was released. Sheeding light on failures he said, "Weakness and mistakes are opportunities. It is important to understand the reason behind your failure, only then you can work on it and become better".

Aamir on Rhea Chakraborthy's podcast is a personality you might not have come across before. He is raw, vulnerable and actively involved in sharing his bits of life. The good and the bad. These inspirations from his life can help you in yours too.