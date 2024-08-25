Aamir Khan, 59, Opens Up On Getting Married Again After Divorce From Kiran Rao: 'Very Happy Being With...' (VIDEO)

Aamir Khan |

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known for his perfection in films. He is also in the news for his personal life. The actor was married twice, he married his first wife, Reena Dutta, on the 18th of April, 1986. He has a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Iraa, with Reena.

He divorced his first wife in December 2002, with Reena taking custody of both children. Then he tied the knot with his second wife, Kiran Rao and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan, born on 5th December 2011, through surrogacy. Kiran and Aamir in 2021 announced their split. Now in Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2, he was asked about advice on marriage and if he would like to get married again.

Here's What Aamir Stated

According to him, marriage is canvas and it depends on two people on how they paint it. During the conversation, Rhea questioned him. 'If he would be willing to marry again?' To which he said, "I'm 59 now, I don't think I would be able to marry again. Mushkil lag raha hai mujhe, is waqt itne rishtey hai meri zindagi mai. I have connected to my family again, I have kids, and my brother and sisters are there."

Rhea also stated that if he wants, he can get anyone for marriage at this point of time in his life. She said, "If maine ishtihaar de diya ki Aamir Khan is looking for a bride?".

Aamir stated, "Is waqt toh nahi. I'm very happy being with the people who are close to me. I'm working towards becoming a better person."

On the work front, Aamir is all set to star in Sitare Zameen Par, which carries a similar theme to that of his iconic film Taare Zameen Par released in 2007. The film stars Genelia Deshmukh as female lead.

It revolves around the narrative of Down Syndrome, intending to sensitively depict the challenges faced by those dealing with the condition. It is directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.