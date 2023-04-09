Jaya Bachchan opposed rape scene in Ek Nazar, ended up beating villain so much that he said: ‘I don’t want to…’

Jaya Bachchan | Photo File

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, known for her iconic performances in films like ‘Guddi’, ‘Uphaar’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, recently shared a brave incident from her past.

In a latest conversation, she opened up about staying adamant about not executing the rape scene a way the director wanted in her 1972 film ‘Ek Nazar’.

She revealed that the director, BR Ishara, had told her that her clothes would be torn during the scene, but Jaya put her foot down and refused to allow it.

Jaya's argument with the director

Jaya Bachchan had always been clear about her reservations regarding exposing her body on screen.

During the interview, the actress disclosed that she told the director that if he made her forcefully do something, she would act so badly that it would destroy the film.

After two days of stalled shoots, a compromise was reached, and they decided to shoot the scene naturally, whatever came naturally to her.

Even Big B tried to make her understand

Amitabh Bachchan, who was Jaya’s co-star in the film, intervened and suggested that if it was in the script and the role was written that way, she should do it.

However, Jaya remained firm and said, "I will not let them tear my clothes. I am not going to allow anyone to show me in torn clothes on screen."

Furthermore, they decided to execute the sequence naturally and see how it goes. When it was performed, Jaya ended up beating the villain, who was supposed to rape her according to the scene, and out of fear he said, "I don't want to rape her". Remembering this incident, Jaya burst out into laughter.

Netizens impressed by the actress

Jaya Bachchan’s confession that she always had an inhibition about exposing her body on screen has garnered much praise on social media, with many commending the actress for standing up for herself in a male-dominated industry. The incident also sheds light on the importance of consent in the film industry.

After ‘Ek Nazar’ in 1972, Jaya and Amitabh shared screen space in ‘Zanjeer’ in May 1973. Soon after, they got married in the same year in June. Jaya Bachchan’s bravery during the shoot of ‘Ek Nazar’ continues to inspire and empower women in the film industry to this day.