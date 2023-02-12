e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Jaya Bachchan TROLLED for disrespectfully pointing finger at Vice President of India & Rajya Sabha chair Jagdeep Dhankhar

WATCH: Jaya Bachchan TROLLED for disrespectfully pointing finger at Vice President of India & Rajya Sabha chair Jagdeep Dhankhar

A video from the Rajya Sabha has gone viral on social media and it shows former actress and SP leader Jaya Bachchan pointing her finger at chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Jaya Bachchan TROLLED | Twitter
Follow us on

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has attracted flak on social media after her video of disrespectfully pointing her finger at the Vice President of India and chairman of the House Jagdeep Dhankhar went viral. The footage captures the veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party leader entering the Rajya Sabha in fury while indulging in such behaviour there.

WATCH:

When Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the members to take their seats, Jaya Bachchan was arriving inside and was spotted displaying the unlikely gesture towards the chair.

BJP supporters and many others on social media slammed the act on Twitter. Her name was trending on the microblogging platform alongside TMC leader Mahua Moitra who recently entered a controversy for uttering the word "Har*mi" in the Parliament.

Read Also
WATCH: Did Mahua Moitra say 'Har*mi' in Parliament? BJP demands apology after video goes viral
article-image

Check out some reactions:

Read Also
On Camera: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya get mobbed at Indore airport; latter says 'Naukri se nikaal dena...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Two nurses protect babies in the neonatal ICU during the Turkey earthquake

ON CAMERA: Two nurses protect babies in the neonatal ICU during the Turkey earthquake

WATCH: Jaya Bachchan TROLLED for disrespectfully pointing finger at Vice President of India & Rajya...

WATCH: Jaya Bachchan TROLLED for disrespectfully pointing finger at Vice President of India & Rajya...

Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral

Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is alive, his 'fake' death certificate issued by UP govt goes viral

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is alive, his 'fake' death certificate issued by UP govt goes viral

WATCH: UP man pulls off a bullet stunt on National Highway in Moradabad, video goes viral

WATCH: UP man pulls off a bullet stunt on National Highway in Moradabad, video goes viral