WATCH: Jaya Bachchan TROLLED for disrespectfully pointing finger at Vice President of India & Rajya Sabha chair Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jaya Bachchan TROLLED | Twitter

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has attracted flak on social media after her video of disrespectfully pointing her finger at the Vice President of India and chairman of the House Jagdeep Dhankhar went viral. The footage captures the veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party leader entering the Rajya Sabha in fury while indulging in such behaviour there.

WATCH:

Look at the arrogant Jaya Bachchan's gesture towards Rajya Sabha Chairman... How sick 😠



And then they say Democracy is in danger. pic.twitter.com/dN8iqsvG5S — PoliticsSolitics (@IamPolSol) February 12, 2023

#RajyaSabha MP #JayaBachchan has attracted flak on social media after her video of disrespectfully pointing her finger at the Vice President of India and chairman of the House Jagdeep Dhankhar went viral.https://t.co/YFZBojFme2 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 12, 2023

When Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the members to take their seats, Jaya Bachchan was arriving inside and was spotted displaying the unlikely gesture towards the chair.

BJP supporters and many others on social media slammed the act on Twitter. Her name was trending on the microblogging platform alongside TMC leader Mahua Moitra who recently entered a controversy for uttering the word "Har*mi" in the Parliament.

Check out some reactions:

That is Jaya Bachchan ! Who has least behavioural skill .



Mohua still leads these uneducated bimbos pic.twitter.com/XDdh6qq3oE — Anil Ramesh Valmiki 🚩JCB🚩 (@AnilRameshValmi) February 12, 2023

A classless, rude MP Jaya Bachchan.

No matter how big a star Amitabh Bachchan is, I still feel bad for him. pic.twitter.com/GydDNmNRn8 — Aditya Nayak (@adityavnayak) February 12, 2023

Jaya Bachchan again showing her arrogance & crossing all maryada ki Rekha in Parliament 🤦‍♀️ #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/Fxt7EhIfyk — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 12, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)