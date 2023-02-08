WATCH: Did Mahua Moitra say 'Har*mi' in Parliament? BJP demands apology after video goes viral

"I do not know what kind of language I am supposed to use. And I am quite surprised that BJP is today teaching us parliamentary etiquette. I will call an apple an apple, not an orange...," Mitra said while speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament today. | Sansad TV/ANI

Firebrand Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday was allegedly heard using objectionable words in fury in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The video of Moitra resorting to unparliamentary language in the Lower House was shared by the news agency ANI and was caught live on Sansad TV.

"Are you going to do your job and please ask this gentlemen to sit down...or 'throw him out' with the marshal," she speaks drawing the attention of the LS Chair Bhartruhari Mahtab. Later, when she concluded and TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu started his speech, Moitra stood up to utter the cuss word "Har*mi."

The incident took place on February 7 when the House was discussing on motion of thanks on the President's address. She allegedly used some unparliamentary language regarding BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri as per the eyewitnesses, reported ANI.

After the footage of Mahua Moitra went viral, Twitter was seen trending with the #Harami. People slammed the abusive comment and sought her apology. "Attention seeker," the internet called her while remembering her past social media trolls and controversial instances.

"I would ask them to apologise but if she doesn't, then it's their culture," Pralhad Joshi, Senior BJP leader Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, was quoted in an ANI report.

However, Moitra defended her words rather than expressing a sorry. "I do not know what kind of language I am supposed to use. And I am quite surprised that BJP is today teaching us parliamentary etiquette. I will call an apple an apple, not an orange...," she said while speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament on Wednesday.

