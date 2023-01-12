WATCH: TMC leader Mahua Moitra prepares tea at a roadside store in Bengal, video goes viral | Twitter: Mahua Moitra

West Bengal: TMC leader Mahua Moitra shared a video on Twitter capturing the moment when she stopped by a roadside tea shop to try preparing the hot beverage. The video was shared with a chai punch that subtly hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me," she wrote while allegedly taking a dig at PM Modi who was a tea seller from Gujarat in his early days. WATCH:

Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me :-) pic.twitter.com/iAQxgw61M0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 11, 2023

The video shows the politician adding sugar to the tea preparation when surrounded by onlookers. She can be seen getting help from the chaiwala at the roadside tea outlet who assists her serve the beverage to people. The incident took place at Moitra's Lok Sabha district of Krishnanagar.

Netizens react to viral video

The internet didn't stay calm to the message that was written in her tweet which was aimed to target PM Modi as chaiwala. As Moitra asked netizens where the attempt would lead her, the replies poured in. The replies read, "Next PM perhaps," "Mostly likely to the kitchen," "Next make Arrack and learn dancing," and so on...

While some noted the video to be short and capturing her just adding some sugar to the boiling tea preparation, they slammed her for just showing off and not really indulging in making the beverage. However, in a befitting reply, Moitra wrote, "Well, if I had to upload video of entire 10 min process from boiling water & ginger to adding tea leaves, it would be a Saas Bahu serial, not a tweet. (sic)"