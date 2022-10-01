'Lovely moments': TMC MP Mahua Moitra grooves to Bengali folk song on Maha Panchami, watch video

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

We cannot celebrate any Indian festival without dancing, and a recent video of a Trinamool Congress MP showed the exact enthusiasm that we all have while celebrating any festival.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared a video of herself in which she showed her dancing skills while dancing to a Bengali folk song, along with other people while celebrating Maha Panchami in Nadia, West Bengal.

Lovely moments from Mahapanchami celebrations in Nadia pic.twitter.com/y0mkbhGGiC — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 30, 2022

Moitra was seen matching the steps with other women on the Bengali folk song "Sohag chand bodoni dhoni nacho toh dekhi", which means, "O beautiful woman, with a face like the moon, show me how you dance."

Moitra shares the video, captioning it as: "Lovely moments from Mahapanchami celebrations in Nadia."

As the name suggests, Maha Panchami is the fifth day of Sharadiya Navaratri, Panchami is dedicated to the Goddess Skandamata.

Watch people's reactions to Mahua Moitra's video:

Amazing 😍 — Omkar Mahakaal🇮🇳🚩🚩🚩 (@OMahakaaleshwar) October 1, 2022

You have the moves lady. Add that a million good things you do. Thank you for being just Mahua. — Colonel Robin Chatterjee (@knightgolfer) October 1, 2022

from football kicks to dancing steps...@MahuaMoitra cannot be ignored. A vibrant #MP indeed. — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) October 1, 2022

Can anyone tell which song is this ? The rhythm is so nice .. and peppy... Also would like the English translation of this song — Kaptain of my Soul (@shaan_menon) September 30, 2022

Beautiful, dignified and graceful...... parliamentarians should learn from her .... But with politics reaching such gutter levels people like her, Shashi Tharoor and handful of others will remain on the fringes as thoughtful, meaningful and articulate debates are getting rarer — Prabal Basu Roy (@PrabalBasuRoy) October 1, 2022