'Lovely moments': TMC MP Mahua Moitra grooves to Bengali folk song on Maha Panchami, watch video

MP Mahua Moitra can be seen enjoying dancing to a Bengali folk song while celebrating Maha Panchami

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra | PTI
We cannot celebrate any Indian festival without dancing, and a recent video of a Trinamool Congress MP showed the exact enthusiasm that we all have while celebrating any festival.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared a video of herself in which she showed her dancing skills while dancing to a Bengali folk song, along with other people while celebrating Maha Panchami in Nadia, West Bengal.

Moitra was seen matching the steps with other women on the Bengali folk song "Sohag chand bodoni dhoni nacho toh dekhi", which means, "O beautiful woman, with a face like the moon, show me how you dance."

Moitra shares the video, captioning it as: "Lovely moments from Mahapanchami celebrations in Nadia."

As the name suggests, Maha Panchami is the fifth day of Sharadiya Navaratri, Panchami is dedicated to the Goddess Skandamata.

