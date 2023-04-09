Jaya Bachchan Birthday: A look back at her best performances

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023
Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 75th birthday today! To honour her contribution in the industry, let's look back at some of the best performances in her acting career
Guddi (1971): Jaya Bachchan made her debut with this film, playing the role of a young girl who is a big fan of film stars. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated and she won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for it
Uphaar (1971): She played the lead role in this film, which was based on a real-life tragedy. Her performance as a young woman struggling to come to terms with the loss of her lover was widely acclaimed
Koshish (1972): Jaya and Sanjeev Kumar starred in this film about a deaf and mute couple trying to cope with the challenges of life. Jaya Bachchan's performance as a woman struggling to communicate with her husband was widely praised
Zanjeer (1973): Jaya Bachchan essayed the female lead in this film opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Her performance as a street-smart girl who helps the hero in his fight against crime was widely appreciated
Abhimaan (1973): The veteran actress was seen with her husband Amitabh Bachchan in this film, which is about a married couple struggling to balance their professional and personal lives. Jaya Bachchan's performance as a talented singer who sacrifices her career for her husband was widely acclaimed
Mili (1975): Jaya Bachchan played the role of a young woman suffering from a terminal illness. Her performance as a cheerful and optimistic woman who refuses to let her illness get the better of her was widely appreciated
Chupke Chupke (1975): Jaya Bachchan starred in this film alongside Dharmendra, playing the role of a young woman who is caught up in a comedy of errors. Her performance as a woman trying to keep up with the shenanigans around her was widely praised
Sholay (1975): Jaya played the female lead in this iconic film, which is considered one of the greatest Indian films of all time. Her performance as a feisty and fearless woman who helps the hero in his fight against the villain was widely appreciated
Silsila (1981): Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan starred in this film about a married couple who are torn apart by circumstances. Jaya Bachchan's performance as a woman who is forced to choose between her love and her duty was widely acclaimed
Fiza (2000): Jaya Bachchan played the mother of the female lead in this film, which dealt with the issue of terrorism. Her performance as a woman struggling to come to terms with her daughter's involvement with terrorists was widely praised
Thanks For Reading!