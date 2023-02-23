Gujarat PHCs issue fake Covid vaccine certificates in the names of Jaya Bachchan, Juhi Chawla among others

In a startling disclosure, primary health centres (PHCs) in Jungadh district in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region have been found to be issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the names of film stars and cricketers ostensibly to meet their inoculation targets.

At least four fake certificates were found being circulated in the social media in the names of film stars Jaya Bachchan, whose age has been shown as 23, Juhi Chawla, 44 years according to the fake document, Mahima Chaudhary, 22, and cricketer Mohammad Kaif, whose age has been mentioned as 57 years, while their original photos have been printed on the documents.

For instance, Prempara sub-health centre and Mahima Chaudhary have been certified to have taken all three doses, including the precautionary third one, of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Probe ordered into fake certificate scam

Having learnt this, Junagadh District Collector Rachit Raj has ordered an inquiry into the issuing of the fake vaccine certificates. The District Collector has constituted a five-member committee led by the Deputy Development Officer and has been asked to submit its report and recommendations within 15 days.

Collector Rachit Raj told reporters that paramedical staff had issued bogus certificates in the name of a few celebrities ostensibly to meet their vaccination targets. He said those found responsible in this racket would face stern consequences and legal action.

The Junagadh District Chief Medical Officer has been excluded from the committee by the District Collector since the bogus certificates were issued by a team of paramedics directly reporting to him.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC gets clean chit in Covid drug scam

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)