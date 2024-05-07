IN PICS: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Others Cast Their Votes In 3rd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also seen. | ANNI

The third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is underway. As the voting began at 7 am in 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories, high-profile personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah inked their fingers.

Security was tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of the arrival of Modi and Shah. Among other personalities who cast their votes on Tuesday were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, businessman Gautam Adani and his wife

ANI

Prime Minister cast his vote at a polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School, Ahmedabad.

X/AmitShah

Home Minister Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah and daughter-in-law Rishita Patel arrived at the polling booth at the Sub-Zonal office near Kameshwar Mahadev Temple, Naranpura area, to cast their votes.

X/Samajwadi Party

SP chief Yadav along with his wife Dimple cast his vote from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency at a polling station. Dimple is the SP candidate from the constituency.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai and his family cast their votes at a polling station in Haveri, Karnataka.

ANI

NCP-SCP supremo Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule, who is running the elections from Baramati cast their votes at a polling booth in Baramati.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dharwad, Pralhad Joshi cast his vote along with his family at polling booth number 111 in Hubballi, Dharwad.

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, his son BY Raghavendra, who is also the BJP candidate from the Shimoga constituency cast their votes in Shivamogga along with their family members.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his wife Radhabai Kharge cast their votes in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family cast their vote.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge cast his vote at a polling station in Gundugurthi village in Kalaburagi.

Union minister and BJP candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency Narayan Rane cast his vote with his family.

Businessman Gautam Adani and wife Priti Adani cast their votes in Ahmedad.