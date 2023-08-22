 Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Starrer Has 'Avengers' & 'Baahubali' Connect; Here's How
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Starrer Has 'Avengers' & 'Baahubali' Connect; Here's How

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Starrer Has 'Avengers' & 'Baahubali' Connect; Here's How

In this high-octane film, Khan is all set to redefine his on-screen persona, sharing the spotlight with the talented Nayanthara, who promises to be a fierce leading lady. B

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan gears up to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming action blockbuster 'Jawan,' slated to hit theaters on September 7.

In this high-octane film, Khan is all set to redefine his on-screen persona, sharing the spotlight with the talented Nayanthara, who promises to be a fierce leading lady. But what truly sets 'Jawan' apart is its groundbreaking collaboration with not one, not two, but six internationally acclaimed action directors, each hailing from different corners of the globe.

Read Also
Ghoomer Fame Saiyami Kher On Shah Rukh Khan, 'The Definition Of Love Is SRK!'
article-image

JAWAN'S AVENGERS, INCEPTION & BAAHUBALI CONNECT
So, how? Actually, the makers have pulled off a casting coup by enlisting action directors whose impressive portfolios include Hollywood mega-hits like 'Inception' and 'Avengers. '

The squad boasts the likes of Spiro Razatos, whose work graced 'The Fast and The Furious' and 'Captain America,' and Yannick Ben, known for his electrifying sequences in 'Dunkirk' and 'Transporter 3.' This is a reunion for Razatos and Khan after their successful collaboration in 'Ra One.'

Also onboard are Craig Macrae and Kecha Khamphakdee, celebrated for their unique action aesthetics showcased in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'Baahubali 2.' Sunil Rodrigues, fresh from his work on 'Pathaan,' and Anal Arasu, acclaimed for his contributions to 'Sultan' and 'Kaththi,' complete this dream team.

Read Also
Watch Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan Woos Nayanthara With His Charm In This Peppy Track
article-image

ABOUT JAWAN

'Jawan' promises an array of heart-pounding stunts, from gripping bike chases to intense close combat scenes, all set to drive the narrative forward. With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyaman, and Suniel Grover, not to mention a captivating cameo by Deepika Padukone,

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Movie Clips Leaked On Twitter, Mumbai Police Registers Case  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakesh Bedi Reveals Being Stuck In Himachal Pradesh Landslide, Says He Broke His Finger (WATCH)

Rakesh Bedi Reveals Being Stuck In Himachal Pradesh Landslide, Says He Broke His Finger (WATCH)

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Starrer Has 'Avengers' & 'Baahubali' Connect; Here's How

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Starrer Has 'Avengers' & 'Baahubali' Connect; Here's How

Singer Amrutha Suresh Files Complaint Against YouTube Channel For Spreading FAKE News About Her...

Singer Amrutha Suresh Files Complaint Against YouTube Channel For Spreading FAKE News About Her...

Kriti Sanon Calls Her Role In Do Patti 'Most Challenging': 'Wearing 2 Caps This Time'

Kriti Sanon Calls Her Role In Do Patti 'Most Challenging': 'Wearing 2 Caps This Time'

Bipasha Basu Shares Daughter Devi's Health Update After Revealing She Was Born With 2 Holes In Heart...

Bipasha Basu Shares Daughter Devi's Health Update After Revealing She Was Born With 2 Holes In Heart...