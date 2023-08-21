Ghoomer Fame Saiyami Kher On Shah Rukh Khan, 'The Definition Of Love Is SRK!'

Saiyami Kher | Pic: Instagram/saiyami

Saiyami Kher is currently basking in the accolades she’s receiving for her stellar acting in R Balki's Ghoomer. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. The film tells the tale of a specially-abled female cricketer and her courage in the face of all odds, with a determined coach and a supportive lover by her side. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Who is that one person in your life you are in love with?

Unfortunately, abhi toh nahin hai koi will speak about it whenever there is someone in my life. I would love to have someone as I feel you should have a companion in life. I have a crush on Kane Williamson. He is very sweet and looks like a good human being. Being a sportsman I always had a crush on sportspersons.

Did you never have a crush on any actors?

I did have crushes on Ryan Gosling and George Clooney and have a big crush on the younger lot. During my childhood days, I was never allowed to watch a film. Obviously, you knew Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He is the man who teaches you love. The definition of love is Shah Rukh Khan!

How do you keep yourself mentally strong? Why do people even think of committing suicide what mantra you would share for them?

I wish my parents thought I was mentally strong because your family suffers the brunt of the loss of their loved ones. If you have a supportive system as our family and friends in place then you will have a shoulder to fall on. We all need a support system. It's in human nature. You can’t be alone. I am blessed to have a very strong support system. With regards to people not being able to deal with certain issues, it is very unfortunate that you reach a point when you feel like you can’t take it more than this. Those of you who get a helping hand you get a hand that pulls you out of this mental support. Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen with certain people and they take that drastic step in the loss of that helping hand. I feel we as a society have become so self-engrossed in our own work that we don’t have time to share a helping hand at times. So as a society we need to be a little more sensitive towards just asking somebody, ‘Are you alright?’ It’s very unfortunate that in some instances you can’t find some way to find strength thinking there is no life. I think every film teaches you a lot.

What are your strengths?

I feel my support system and my upbringing is my strength for me. My love for supporting myself and not taking myself seriously. I feel that’s a huge strength of mine.

Your film Metro 8 A.M. had a nice message of surviving depression, but it didn’t run successfully. Do you have any regrets?

It was a full heart film that was the advice I was given by my management as the film doesn’t have proper packaging. But I was like this film which has a strong message and it needs to go to the people. It was my responsibility to take this film forward. Picture chali ya nahin chali is not in our hands, it’s just that mental health is something which has to be talked about. I hope it comes on OTT.

What nuances did you learn from your co-star Shabana Azmi?

Most importantly she is a director’s actor. In spite of having all the vast knowledge as she has been around for so long, she completely surrenders to the director. She told me to always surrender to the director. I hope I can learn that as she is so good at performing that it doesn’t look as if she is putting in any effort at all. She easily understands the camera which is what I have learned from her. She does so much detailing about the character by asking so many questions. That’s what adds to her effortless performances. One can sit around and keep learning so much from her and put it in other films while performing.

Tell us about your future projects.

I have finished a film with director Rahul Dholakia Agni. I am very excited. Special Ops also we were supposed to do. I hope that starts soon.

Could you elaborate about your next film Agni?

It's produced by Excel Entertainment and I am playing a firefighter in that film. It's a very different role. It has an ensemble cast. It’s again a very real film on fire fighters that the audience has never seen before.

Are you extinguishing fire? How did it feel while on the job of firefighting?

Yes, I play the character of extinguishing the fire. It was such learning and an exciting character to perform because you really don’t get to invest as to how it is done.

What kind of excitement and enthusiasm did you feel while doing it perfectly?

There was no nervousness as we had taken a lot of training. Climbing the ladder was pretty hectic but we had to handle it.

