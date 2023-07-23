Jawan: First Song Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Release On THIS Date

Excitement among Shah Rukh Khan fans reaches a new high as the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Jawan' are reported to release the first song from the movie on July 26.

While the official announcement is yet to come, the actor's fan club has ignited a social media frenzy with the news.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Dance In Jawan Prevue Was Choreographed By The Actor Himself

SRK's FAN CLUB TWEETS ABOUT THE SONG

Titled 'Zinda,' the song is said to be a power-packed anthem that perfectly complements the action-packed aura of the film. SRK enthusiasts can now mark their calendars with certainty as the tweet from the actor's fan club assures a confirmed release on the mentioned date.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BUZZ AFTER THE RELEASE OF JAWAN PREVUE

The recently released preview of 'Jawan' had already set the internet ablaze with its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline. Now, with the teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, the anticipation has only grown.

To add to the excitement, the teaser also offered a glimpse of Deepika Padukone, making a special appearance in the movie. The superstar expressed his gratitude to director Atlee for his exceptional work, and the collaboration of A K Meer and Priya in the making of the film.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic that Atlee has woven with the ensemble cast. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7, 2023,

'Jawan' promises to be a grand cinematic experience. Besides 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan has another treat in store for his fans - Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki,' starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles

Read Also Jawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)