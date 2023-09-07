Jawan Ban: Shah Rukh Khan's Film To NOT Release In Bangladesh? Here's What We Know

Jawan opened in theatres on Thursday and it created mass hysteria as fans were seen flocking outside theatres to watch the much-anticipated film. The frenzy around the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer was not just seen in India, but in foreign countries as well, as the film premiered globally on September 7. However, Jawan could not release in Bangladesh on the same day as the film has not been cleared by the country's censor board.

As per reports, only a limited number of Indian films are allowed to release in Bangladesh post getting a clearance from the country's censor board.

Also, the films which get a thumbs up from the authorities usually release much later in the country than its actual premiere date. But in case of Jawan, the film was slated to hit the Bangladesh theatres on the same day as its world premiere date, which would have been a first for an Indian film in the neighbouring country.

Jawan release stalled in Bangladesh

This move did not go down well with a number of actors, filmmakers and members of the Bangladesh censor board, who felt that the release of Jawan in the country might hamper the success of the films which are made in the Bangladesh film industry.

They also threatened to take to the streets and protest if the film hit the theatres on September 7, and looks like the censor board of Bangladesh has finally decided to stall the film's release.

The Bangladeshi censor board did not clear the film for a release on Thursday, and they have not even announced as to when will it be up in cinema halls, and if at all it will release in Bangladesh.

Similar objections were raised during the release of Pathaan too, and the film had finally hit the Bangladeshi theatres in May 2023, after its worldwide release in January this year.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan opened at the box office with a storm and theatres have been rendered houseful for the entire weekend, thanks to the advance bookings. As per early predictions, the SRK-starrer is expected to shatter all box office records and earn a whopping Rs 70 crore on its first day.

Jawan marks SRK's first collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee, and it also stars two of the biggest names from the south film industry -- Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Besides, it also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone, and SRK's gang of girls includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, and others.

