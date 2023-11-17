'Jaun Ki Na Jaun?': Amitabh Bachchan In Dilemma Over Attending IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final In Ahmedabad

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently in a dilemma about whether or not he should attend the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 finals.

After Team India secured their position in the cricket World Cup 2023 final on Wednesday, Amitabh joked that he could be the reason behind India's win.

After the match, Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "when i don't watch we WIN!"

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Now, the 'Don' actor is in a dilemma whether he should watch the World Cup Finals on Sunday because the last time he didn't watch the match, India won.

Taking to X, in the early hours of Friday, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, "Ab soch raha hun, jaun ki na jaun." (Am thinking, to go or not go).

Although he hasn't directly mentioned the World Cup, given his previous tweet he seemed to be talking about that.

T 4832 - अब सोच रहा हूँ, जाऊँ की ना जाऊँ ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 16, 2023

Team India will be competing against Australia on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

He will be next seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

