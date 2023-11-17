Levitating Singer Dua Lipa To Perform At IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final In Ahmedabad

In a treat for her fans, renowned British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is all set to set the stage on fire in Ahmedabad as she will be seen performing at the closing ceremony of the high-octane India vs Australia cricket World Cup final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi stadium.

India is all set to lock horns with Australia on Sunday at the gigantic Narendra Modi stadium in a final battle for the World Cup trophy.

Dua Lipa's performance at the World Cup 2023 closing ceremony was confirmed after Star Sports shared a clip of her chat with cricketers KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, in which she can be seen talking about her performance at the ceremony and expressing how excited she is for the same.

Dua Lipa's performance at the World Cup closing ceremony will mark her return to India after four long years. the three-time Grammy Award winner made her debut performance in India back in November 2019.

As soon as news about Dua Lipa's performance at the closing ceremony went viral, desi netizens went into a tizzy, and hoped that the organisers broadcast the ceremony on television this time, unlike the opening ceremony performances, which was exclusively for the audience in the stadium.

The closing ceremony will see some of the biggest names from various fields, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself be seen attending the ceremony and witnessing the epic clash.

Reportedly, the closing ceremony of World Cup 2023 is set to be a magnanimous affair with the Indian Air Force performing a special air show, among other events that have been planned.

