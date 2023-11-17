 CWC 2023 Final: Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Team To Perform Air Show In Ahmedabad
Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Team to perform air show in Ahmedabad ahead of the 2023 World Cup final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
The 2023 World Cup final will take place in Ahmedabad. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played here on November 19, said an official on Thursday.

The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area. Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

India has already reached the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday. Batting first, the home side piled on 397 in their allotted 50 overs, headlined by centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Later, Mohammed Shami picked up 7 wickets to hammer the Kiwis by 70 runs and book India's spot in the final.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF usually comprises nine aircraft and it has performed numerous air shows across the country. The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky.

Australia defeat South Africa in the semi-final to set up finale against India:

Meanwhile, Australia emerged triumphant in the 2nd semi-final against South Africa on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Men in Yellow lost an important toss, but were on point with the ball as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood delivered sensational opening spells. However, David Miller's fighting century lifted South Africa to 212.

Nevertheless, Travis Head's half-century gave Australia the proper head start in a tricky chase. Although the Men in Yellow lost some wickets in the middle overs, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc took them home with 16 balls to spare.

(With inputs from PTI)

