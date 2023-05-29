'Janam Janam Ka Saath' actress Sneha Jain: 'I used to get Rs 2000 a day and shared a room with four-five girls'

Known for her acting prowess and choice of characters, Sneha Jain has made a name for herself in the TV industry with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. While she started auditioning after she finished class 10, things took a serious turn after she graduated. The actor is currently playing the lead role of Payal in the show, Janam Janam Ka Saath.

“I started getting small roles. I did Barry John’s acting certificate course and after that, I did theatre to learn the craft better. I also wanted to prepare myself to be able to pull off characters and perform to impress the audience. These roles that required me for a day or two gave me the start. In the beginning, I didn’t get many dialogues as I used to get roles of friends or passers-by. That’s how I came into TV. I have faced a lot of struggles. I used to get Rs 2000 a day and shared a room with four-five girls. I don’t regret those days as they have taught me a lot. I am still struggling. I feel in our industry it is an endless struggle,” she says.

Sneha has no plans to stop and wants to continue working. She is determined to fulfil her dream of working in different mediums and doing a variety of characters.

“Once I was doing an episode of Cheekh with Homi Wadia, who is a well-known director and a Gujarati producer. He was producing this show where I played the character of a journalist and we were shooting in a haveli. In the second half, my character gets possessed by the devil. It was a challenging role; I cried seeing myself in the mirror. The day we were shooting the scene, Wadia was on the set and saw me worried. He called up his writer, who narrated my point of view and told the director to help me. They gave me preparation time and told me that the next morning they would shoot my scene. I was so happy that in such a difficult time and being a newcomer they gave me the chance. When you know your dialogue, you can work on your moments and expressions. Homi sir said I was going to be a big star. Later, I got Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. I called him to share the news. He always tells me that I was his star and that helped me a lot,” she adds.

Sneha is happy with the way the industry is evolving for good. The actor also puts focus on the importance of balancing one's personal and professional life. Talking about she manages her own, Sneha informs, “It is difficult as you are working for 12-13 hours and you don’t have time to plan your personal stuff. Some days, you have to pack up late. But with time you start balancing it. You know that television works like this, so you find a way out. I focus on what’s important for me. Sometimes, I delay my personal work and finish my professional commitment to ensure the time, energy, and money of producers and the entire team are not hampered. These people are your family and you should always think about them. Sometimes I tell beforehand if I have any personal work. It’s on you, how capable and willing you are to manage and handle everything.”