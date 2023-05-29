Waluscha De Sousa on dream director Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Even if he wants me to be a lamp shade I will do that happily

Waluscha De Sousa | Pic: Instagram/waluschaa

Actress Waluscha De Sousa is currently seen as Garima Kalra in Crackdown 2. The web series, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, also stars Saqib Saleem, Sonali Kulkarni and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It premiered on JioCinema on May 25. The Free Press Journal got in touch with Waluscha for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How did you cope up with your ankle injury during the first season of Crackdown?

Yes, in season one I had an ankle injury. It took a good one month to recover. But I was lucky that I was sent to some nice physiotherapists. I was very disheartened as there was only one month left for the shoot. You never know if there was any other director, he would have replaced the actor. But then, Apoora Lakhia sent me to Mumbai physio. After a few days, I was fortunate enough to do my own exercises. I did my own action scenes and didn’t need a body double.

After Crackdown 2, you must be wanting season three?

I hope Apoorva comes up with season three. There is definitely ample room for it. We are hoping season two receives as much love as season one did.

How do you look at your work now on the film front?

Being an actor I am not very particular that I only want to be seen on the big screen. OTT is a fantastic platform with the kind of roles coming to me and the kind of directors I am working with. I am also working with Ruchi Narain now who has directed Kiara Advani in Guilty. There are so many directors to work with and so much content that I am really happy in the present space I am in.

What kind of roles do you aspire to do? Commercial or arty? Do you feel you can pass for both?

Honestly, arty roles are what attract me immediately. I watch a lot of such films like Titli, Ankhon Dekhi. I have also worked with Rajat Kapoor. He is directing a film I’m working on. This kind of arty cinema I gravitate to. Commercial is a very different ball game altogether but it is lovely.

You have a good mix of Indian and international look. Do you thank your stars?

My mom is German and my dad is Goan. Yes, I am a mix. I thank my parents for that. It seems a little bit of a deterrent and sometimes it’s too Western my look. Fortunately, I played a Kashmiri woman in my previous series. I am happy people are opening up to watching me play varied roles. But it’s difficult to establish and say I am very much suited for this character.

If you do a deglam role even then, such roles will attract the attention of the audiences. Do you agree?

Yes, absolutely, I can just do a villager role without any makeup. I don’t need makeup at all.

When at initial days your dreams are smaller. But as you grow it becomes bigger and bigger. What are the bigger dreams you are dreaming now?

I want to continue doing challenging roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director I have looked up to. It’s a dream to work with him. If it’s meant to be, it will actually happen.

What kind of role would you like to do with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali even if he wants me to be a lamp shade I will do that happily. He makes his women subtle, beautiful and strong at the same time.

What are your future projects?

I’m working with Rajat Kapoor, and Ruchi Narain. This is what I have in store for me. Nothing in the South although that is the market I would like to explore. The opportunity has yet not come.