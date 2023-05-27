Sachin Pilgaonkar has THIS to say about City Of Dreams 3: The third season is written better than the earlier ones

Sachin Pilgaonkar | Pic: Varinder Chawla

Sachin Pilgaonkar is currently seen as the opposition leader Jagdish Gurav in the web series City of Dreams 3. The Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, which also stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, Sushant Singh, and Rannvijay Singha, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26. The Free Press Journal caught up with Sachin for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the show, Sachin says, “The audiences liked the second season but the third season according to me is written better than the earlier two seasons. Nagesh executed it very well. People have a lot of expectations and more than anything he was with us.”

He adds, “People feel this is a political drama but it isn’t so. It’s a family drama with the backdrop of politics. Therefore people have loved this drama as family hiccups have been depicted in a full-fledged manner.”

Sachin is all praise for co-star Atul. “I must mention the good performance of Atul though he has done a great job on every project. Prominently, I mention his film Khakee jis mein dher sare achche actors the. Atul made his presence felt amongst those good actors,” he gushes.

When asked if there is any dearth of writers in our industry, Sachin opines, “There won’t be any dearth of writers in Maharashtra because this State is very famous for its literature. Maharashtra literature being so very rich can never have a dearth of writers.”

Regional films especially Marathi films are releasing in multiplexes. Speaking about it, Sachin avers, “The moment Marathi films get less response, the shows are reduced by the exhibitors. The well running films get more number of shows. Usually, it is noted that Hindi films get more number of shows when they do well in the theatres.”

He adds, “Marathi films are good films but all don’t run likewise. There’s this Marathi film Maharashtra Shahir… I was hurt when that film wasn’t made tax-free. The Kerala Story has been made tax-free, but if Maharashtra Shahir was also made tax-free then it would be beneficial for this Marathi film.”

On parting note coming back to discussion about writer Sachin concludes by stating, “Any big man will make big mistakes not small ones. Sometimes it works and at times it doesn’t work. You just can't pressurise him to always write good subjects only. There are so many excellent writers having given super duper hit films but they are also responsible for having given flop films. There is nothing wrong with that. Secondly, if films are not working at the box office then the entire blame can’t be put on the makers as after the pandemic, people are not keen to go to the theatres. It’s not easy to pull the audiences to the theatres.”